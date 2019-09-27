New Data for BAVENCIO® (avelumab) for Advanced Cancers to Be Presented at ESMO 2019 (3)

Publicado 27/09/2019 8:01:36 CET

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.pfizer.com [https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.pfiz...]. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.pfizer.com [https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.pfiz...] and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer [https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__twitter...] and @Pfizer_News [https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__twitter...], LinkedIn [https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__www.lin...], YouTube [https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__www.you...] and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer [https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__www.fac...].

Pfizer Disclosure Notice

The information contained in this release is as of September 27, 2019. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

This release contains forward-looking information about BAVENCIO (avelumab), including a new indication approved in the U.S. for BAVENCIO in combination with axitinib for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, the alliance between Merck and Pfizer involving BAVENCIO and clinical development plans, including their potential benefits, that involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, uncertainties regarding the commercial success of BAVENCIO and axitinib; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for our clinical trials, regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch dates, as well as the possibility of unfavorable new clinical data and further analyses of existing clinical data and uncertainties regarding whether the other primary endpoint of JAVELIN Renal 101 will be met; risks associated with interim data; the risk that clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments by regulatory authorities; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from our clinical studies; whether and when any drug applications may be filed for BAVENCIO in combination with axitinib in any other jurisdictions or in any jurisdictions for any other potential indications for BAVENCIO or combination therapies; whether and when the pending applications in the European Union and Japan for BAVENCIO in combination with axitinib may be approved and whether and when regulatory authorities in any jurisdictions where any other applications are pending or may be submitted for BAVENCIO or combination therapies, including BAVENCIO in combination with axitinib may approve any such applications, which will depend on myriad factors, including making a determination as to whether the product's benefits outweigh its known risks and determination of the product's efficacy, and, if approved, whether they will be commercially successful; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting labeling, manufacturing processes, safety and/or other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of BAVENCIO or combination therapies, including BAVENCIO in combination with axitinib; and competitive developments.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results", as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov [http://www.sec.gov/] and www.pfizer.com [http://www.pfizer.com/].

References

1. Motzer R, et al. Avelumab plus axitinib versus sunitinib for advanced renal-cell carcinoma. N Engl J Med 2019; 380:1103-1115 2. BAVENCIO Prescribing Information. Rockland, MA: EMD Serono Inc.; 2019. 3. Albiges L, et al. Primary renal tumour shrinkage in patients (pts) who did not undergo upfront cytoreductive nephrectomy (uCN): subgroup analysis from the phase 3 JAVELIN Renal 101 trial of first-line avelumab + axitinib (A + Ax) vs sunitinib (S) for advanced renal cell carcinoma (aRCC). Annals of Oncology. 2019. TBD. 4. Culp S. Cytoreductive nephrectomy and its role in the present-day period of targeted therapy. Ther Adv Urol. 2015;7(5):275-285. 5. Silberstein J, et al. Systemic classification and prediction of complications after nephrectomy in patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC). BJU Int. 2012;110(9):1276-1282. 6. Pichler, Renate et al. "Renal Cell Carcinoma with Sarcomatoid Features: Finally New Therapeutic Hope?" Cancers. 2019;11(3):422. 7. Al-Juhaishi, T et al. "Survival outcomes in sarcomatoid renal cell carcinoma." Journal of Clinical Oncology. 2018;36:15_suppl 8. American Cancer Society. Survival Rates for Kidney Cancer https://amp.cancer.org/cancer/kidney-cancer/detection-diagno... urvival-rates.html. Accessed September 2019. 9. Choueiri T, et al. Efficacy and biomarker analysis of patients (pts) with advanced renal cell carcinoma (aRCC) with sarcomatoid histology (sRCC): subgroup analysis from the phase 3 JAVELIN Renal 101 trial of first-line avelumab plus axitinib (A+ Ax) vs sunitinib (S). Annals of Oncology. 2019. TBD. 10. Uemura M, et al. Randomized phase 3 trial of avelumab + axitinib vs sunitinib as first-line treatment for advanced renal cell carcinoma: JAVELIN Renal 101 Japanese subgroup analysis. Annals of Oncology. 2019. TBD. 11. Becker, J.C., Merkel cell carcinoma, Annals of Oncology. 2010: 21, 7_suppl:vii81-vii85 12. D'Angelo S, et al. Health-related quality of life in patients with metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma receiving second-line or later avelumab treatment: 36-month follow up data. Annals of Oncology. 2019. TBD. 13. Strauss J, et al. Phase 1b, open-label, dose-escalation study of M9241 (NHS-IL12) plus avelumab in patients (pts) with advanced solid tumors. Annals of Oncology. 2019. TBD. 14. Hrinczenko B, et al. Long-term avelumab treatment in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC): post hoc analyses from JAVELIN Solid Tumor. Annals of Oncology. 2019. TBD. 15. Barlesi F, et al. Assessing the impact of subsequent checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) treatment on overall survival: post hoc analyses from the phase 3 JAVELIN Lung 200 study of avelumab vs docetaxel in platinum-treated locally advanced/metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Annals of Oncology. 2019. TBD. 16. Dolan DE, Gupta S. PD-1 pathway inhibitors: changing the landscape of cancer immunotherapy. Cancer Control. 2014;21(3):231-237. 17. Dahan R, Sega E, Engelhardt J, et al. Fc Rs modulate the anti-tumor activity of antibodies targeting the PD-1/PD-L1 axis. Cancer Cell. 2015;28(3):285-295. 18. Boyerinas B, Jochems C, Fantini M, et al. Antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity activity of a novel anti-PD-L1 antibody avelumab (MSB0010718C) on human tumor cells. Cancer Immunol Res. 2015;3(10):1148-1157. 19. Kohrt HE, Houot R, Marabelle A, et al. Combination strategies to enhance antitumor ADCC. Immunotherapy. 2012;4(5):511-527. 20. Hamilton G, Rath B. Avelumab: combining immune checkpoint inhibition and antibody-dependent cytotoxicity. Expert Opin Biol Ther. 2017;17(4):515-523.

Your Contacts

Merck

Media Relations: +1 781 427 4351, noelle.piscitelli@emdserono.com[mailto:noelle.piscitelli@emdserono.com]

Investor Relations: +49 6151 72 3321, investor.relations@merckgroup.com[mailto:investor.relations@merckgroup.com]

Pfizer

Media Relations: +1 212 733 6213, jessica.m.smith@pfizer.com[mailto:jessica.m.smith@pfizer.com]

Investor Relations: +1 212 733 8160, ryan.crowe@pfizer.com[mailto:ryan.crowe@pfizer.com]

(CONTINUA)