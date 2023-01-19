Publicado 19/01/2023 22:11

Nordic Nanovector board member resigns

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Board member Eddie Berglund has informed the board that he will resign from the board with immediate effect.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, Interim CEO and CFO of Nordic Nanovector+ 44 7561 431 762ir@nordicnanovector.com

International Media: Frazer Hall / Mark Swallow (MEDiSTRAVA Consulting)+44 203 928 6900nordicnanovector@medistrava.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nordic-nanovector-board-member-resigns-301726313.html

