. Noreco Takes FID on Two Halfdan Infill Wells to Increase Gas Production From 2023
Publicado 02/12/2022 12:18

Noreco Takes FID on Two Halfdan Infill Wells to Increase Gas Production From 2023

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a Final Investment Decision ("FID") on two infill wells, where the first well is expected to be drilled by the jackup rig Shelf Drilling Winner in the early spring of 2023.

The two wells will be drilled at the Tor reservoir in the Halfdan North East area, located in the central part of the Danish North Sea. Both the wells are expected to increase gas production from the Halfdan field, with plateau production expected during autumn 2023. The first well alone is expected to have an initial production rate of 3 mboe/day net to Noreco where approximately 75% is gas. The expected gain from the infill wells is approximately 2.9mmboe net to Noreco, of which c. 50% is gas.

The total cost net to Noreco is USD 39 million, implying a total unit development cost of approximately USD 13 per barrel of oil equivalent. Based on expected reserves and forward curves of Brent and TTF from November 2022, the forecast IRR is above 200% with a payback period of c. six months, making the infill wells highly attractive from an economic and strategic perspective.

"I am delighted to announce this significant milestone for the Danish Underground Consortium (the "DUC") where we have not had drilling activity since 2019. It has never been a better time to invest in further drilling and field development activities to ensure that the recovery from the DUC fields is maximised. Several highly economic opportunities are currently being matured and this is the first of many investment decisions to be made, in line with Noreco's objective to maximise gas output in the short-, medium- and long-term," said Marianne Eide, Chief Operating Officer in Noreco.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact:Cathrine F. Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & ESGPhone: +47 915 28 501Email: ct@noreco.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/noreco-takes-fid-on-two-halfdan-infill-wells-to-increase-gas-production-from-2023-301692416.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
Series & TVEl rey Théoden de Rohan carga contra El Señor de los Anillos: Los Anillos de Poder: "Está hecha para ganar dinero"

El rey Théoden de Rohan carga contra El Señor de los Anillos: Los Anillos de Poder: "Está hecha para ganar dinero"
NacionalLa Embajada de EEUU confirma la llegada de un paquete sospechoso y agradece la actuación de las fuerzas de seguridad

La Embajada de EEUU confirma la llegada de un paquete sospechoso y agradece la actuación de las fuerzas de seguridad
GenteJunko, viuda de Bernardo Pantoja, desmiente a Anabel, estalla y emite un comunicado para zanjar las dudas

Junko, viuda de Bernardo Pantoja, desmiente a Anabel, estalla y emite un comunicado para zanjar las dudas