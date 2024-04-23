nShift: Delivery experience key to Black-Friday success

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Retailers must prepare their infrastructure now, to ensure consumer choice during peak season

The "summer sales" season presents a great opportunity to test infrastructure ahead of peak

Retailers should embrace popular PUDO (pick up / drop off) options

LONDON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The speed and convenience of the delivery is more important to Black Friday shoppers than deals and discounts, according to research. Retailers must give customers the delivery experience they want at the same time as managing an uplift in demand during peak season. This is the view of nShift, the global leader in multi-carrier shipping software.

Black Friday – taking place on 29 November - remains one of the busiest shopping days of the year. During the bargain bonanza, people will flock in store and online in a bid to bag the best deals. However, according to a survey of over 1000 consumers, "free delivery" and "fast delivery" are the top two factors shoppers consider when pondering a purchase.

The research also highlights the importance of alternative delivery and collection options such as "click and collect".[1] This year, experts expect PUDO (pick up / drop off) delivery options to be particularly popular. This is when shoppers pick up their purchase from a locker or nominated collection point.

nShift, the leading software provider that enables multi-carrier delivery and experience management from checkout through returns, has created five top tips for creating a winning delivery experience fit for peak season:

To create the best customer experience, each part of the delivery process must work seamlessly together. This is also essential for streamlining warehouse efficiency. Deploying a series of individual point solutions to manage each aspect will require multiple integrations and processes to bring it all together. The more links in the chain, the greater the risk of profit-threatening disruption and downtime.

David Carey, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience at nShift said, "Making big infrastructure changes during peak season is almost impossible. But by starting to plan now, ecommerce and multi-channel retailers can ensure they have the infrastructure they need to 'go for gold' at the end of the year. The forthcoming summer sales period creates a good opportunity to test and learn to ensure that all aspects of the delivery process chime together when it really matters."

Online retailers should center the business on a scalable delivery management system to minimize the risk of disruption. Doing so creates a better experience for the customer. Crucially, it makes it easier for businesses to track, collate and analyze data across the process. This helps retailers better understand their customers and improve performance.

nShift enables multi-carrier delivery and experience management from checkout through returns. The platform includes connections to over 1000 carriers, as well as supporting integrations with more than 450 business systems, including ERP, shopping carts, warehouse management systems, and more. With nShift, retailers and warehouses can create a delivery experience that includes checkout, book and print, order tracking and returns.

