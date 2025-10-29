Outstanding! Laverana Wins Sustainable Beauty Award Europe 2025

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Hanover/Paris, 29 de octubre de 2025 (News Aktuell). – Laverana GmbH & Co. KG was honored with the Sustainable Beauty Award Europe 2025 in the "Pioneer" category on October 22, 2025, at the European Cosmetic Summit in Paris. The award, presented by ecovia intelligence since 2013, recognizes companies in the beauty industry that develop and consistently advance innovative approaches to promoting sustainability. Laverana impressed the jury with its scientific excellence in natural cosmetics development, a holistic sustainability concept, and its role as an industry pioneer.

The Lower Saxony-based company, headquartered in the Hanover region, has been producing exclusively certified natural cosmetics for over 35 years, consistently following its own principles in the transformation areas of science, nature, and resources.

Commitment to a healthy environment as a source of quality ingredients

Nature is the origin and inspiration for all lavera products. Only a healthy environment ensures high-quality raw materials and a livable future – Laverana follows this principle today: CO₂ emissions are reduced through extensive measures in operations and through the selection of sustainable packaging. The company's own large-scale photovoltaic system at the Bantorf site generates 20 percent of the required energy – the company uses 100 percent green electricity.

With the lavera forest project (WWW.LAVERA.DE/WALD), Laverana is driving environmental protection further: forests are being reforested, ecologically valuable areas are being preserved – ideally in Climate Action Events together with young people – and environmental education and research projects are being promoted. At the same time, the company is continuously working to reduce production waste and water consumption and to increase the proportion of recyclable materials.

Commitment to innovative research and development

Laverana continuously rethinks nature. Through intensive basic research and the development of special manufacturing processes, innovative products are created in which the full power of natural ingredients unfolds. The result: care concepts with high-quality natural active ingredients, optimal skin compatibility, and numerous market premieres in the field of natural cosmetics.

The research team pursues a holistic approach. Following the principle of "less is more," lavera deliberately avoids parabens, silicones, and artificial fragrances. Instead, the company relies on natural, particularly skin-friendly ingredients. This renunciation becomes an added value for skin and environment – because biodegradability also plays a central role in raw material selection.

Commitment to 100 percent natural cosmetics

Laverana trusts in the intelligence and power of nature. All products comply 100 percent with the guidelines for certified natural cosmetics and are predominantly made from plant-based raw materials – preferably from certified organic and sustainable cultivation. A matter of course for Laverana. For customers worldwide, the promise of the highest standards of effectiveness and compatibility – entirely in the spirit of environment and sustainability.

This is evidenced, among other things, by the NATRUE label, awarded by the international association and standard for genuine natural cosmetics, which Laverana co-founded to preserve the highest standards and secure them for consumers worldwide.

Commitment to easy access to natural care for everyone

High-quality natural cosmetics should be accessible to everyone. Laverana develops products for all skin types, every age, and every gender – at reasonable prices and for real needs. The lavera brand stands for exclusive care that excludes no one, but is present wherever natural beauty is also found: in real life.

The name says it all: lavera is derived from the Latin "verum" – the true. Laverana is a combination of lavera and "na" for natural cosmetics. Thus, the company carries its commitment to natural care in its very name. And its lived conviction: care should be effective, natural, and affordable for everyone. Because beauty is for everyone.

Sabine Kästner, Corporate and Sustainability Division at Laverana: "We are very pleased about this award in the Pioneer category, which recognizes our consistently sustainable commitment as well as our scientific achievements internationally. It has never been enough for us to simply produce natural cosmetics. Our pioneering spirit is as present today as it was in our founding year of 1987 – as is our holistic approach for people, nature, and society. This award honors our aspiration to live sustainability holistically and to continuously set new standards in the industry – as well as every employee who contributes to this daily. We work with nature every day, our cosmetics work with the power of nature, and we want to protect and preserve nature at the same time."

About Laverana. lavera. Natural cosmetics and research

Laverana GmbH & Co. KG was founded in 1987 by Thomas Haase and is headquartered in the Hanover region. The company develops, produces, and distributes certified natural cosmetics. With over 1,000 positive ratings in the specialist magazine ÖKO-TEST and as co-founder of the NATRUE label, Laverana with the lavera brand is one of the leading natural cosmetics manufacturers in Europe.

