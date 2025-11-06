Polarise expands its AI Factory portfolio in Germany

New data center is being built in Munich

Polarise is constructing and operating the specialized infrastructure for AI servers

On this basis, Deutsche Telekom is establishing the German 'Industrial AI Cloud'

Paderborn, November 6, 6 Nov. (News Aktuell) - .– Polarise is the infrastructure partner for the construction of a new, highly specialized data center for artificial intelligence (also known as an ‘AI Factory’) in Munich. From the concept to the high-density power supply and AI-centric design up to the rack, Polarise is responsible for the specialized infrastructure of the data center. In the future, this facility will provide a secure, scalable, and energy-efficient infrastructure for the sovereign use of AI by German and European industry: Deutsche Telekom is using the AI Factory - which is already under construction - as the basis for the Industrial AI Cloud.

“This will create one of Germany's most powerful AI infrastructures right in the heart of Munich, years ahead of comparable projects in other parts of Germany,” says Michel Boutouil, CEO of Polarise. Polarise is drawing on its extensive experience in providing sovereign AI infrastructures throughout Europe for planning and implementation. A similar facility was recently built in Oslo. Further AI Factories are planned or already under construction in Bavaria, Hesse, and North Rhine-Westphalia.

‘We cannot wait for the EU Gigafactories’, Boutouil adds. ‘The race for AI will be decided today - in 2025 - not in two or three years' time. We need to take action now.’

Polarise is therefore focusing on an agile and resource-efficient concept: the reuse of existing infrastructure in conjunction with Polarise's ‘AI Pods’ (think of a small data center within a data center) enables the rapid implementation of the required computing power while saving on extensive and time-consuming new construction. This creates a highly scalable infrastructure designed to meet the extremely energy-intensive requirements of AI. The waste heat generated by the AI servers is also reused. Similar to the existing facility in Oslo, where waste heat is used to heat the nearby international airport, a corresponding district heating concept is also being developed here.

The planned data center will be built in record time: Telekom will put the first high-performance AI chips into operation for the Industrial AI Cloud at the beginning of the new year.

More about Deutsche Telekom's Industrial AI Cloud: https://www.telekom.com/en/media/media-information/archive/ai-sovereignty-for-germany-and-europe-1098708

