europapress/comunicados/comunicados internacional
Publicado 24/02/2021 08:01CET
- Comunicado -

PrimeStone Capital - Letter to the Board of Directors of Mears Group plc

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeStone Capital LLP, a shareholder with a c.12.3% holding in Mears Group plc, has sent a public letter to the Board of Directors of the Company asking it to organize a competitive sale process to take the Company private.

You can find the letter here: http://www.primestonecapital.com/MER [http://www.primestonecapital.com/MER]

For more information on PrimeStone Capital LLP: http://www.primestonecapital.com/ [http://www.primestonecapital.com/]

For media enquiries, please contact Greenbrook: PrimeStone@greenbrookpr.com[mailto:PrimeStone@greenbrookpr.com], 02079522000

Contador

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
GenteBelén Esteban, volcada en sus labores domésticas tras su desaparición de "Sálvame" tras su pelea con Jorge Javier

Belén Esteban, volcada en sus labores domésticas tras su desaparición de "Sálvame" tras su pelea con Jorge Javier
Misiones EspacialesIngenuity, primera aeronave en otro mundo, ya carga baterías

Ingenuity, primera aeronave en otro mundo, ya carga baterías
AstronomíaLa Vía Láctea puede estar plagada de planetas con océanos y continentes

La Vía Láctea puede estar plagada de planetas con océanos y continentes