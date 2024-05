Rendeavour amplía el acceso a Internet de alta velocidad a las comunidades locales alrededor de Tatu, Kenia

(Left To Right) Frank Mosier, Chairman Of The Board Of Directors, Rendeavour; Alex Kahu, Country Head, Kenya, Rendeavour; Hon. John Njogu, Gitothua Ward MCA; And Linda Nyaseda, Head Of City Management, Tatu City, During The Launch Of Fahari Link, Tatu Ci - RENDEAVOUR; TATU CITY/PR NEWSWIRE