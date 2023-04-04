Publicado 04/04/2023 11:10
- Comunicado -

Securitas issues a 4-year MEUR 600 Eurobond

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas has today successfully closed a 4-year MEUR 600 bond in the Eurobond market. The bond was oversubscribed more than three times and allowed the coupon to be set at 4.25 percent including a margin of 120 basis points.

The proceeds will be used to refinance almost the entirety of the remaining bridge facility related to the acquisition of STANLEY Security which was closed on July 22, 2022. After the bond issuance, the remaining amount of the bridge facility is approximately BSEK 1.7.

The joint lead managers were BBVA, CIC, Citi, Commerzbank, Danske Bank, ING, SEB and UniCredit.

Further information:

Investors: Micaela Sjökvist, Vice President, Investor Relations,

+46 76 116 7443, micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/securitas-issues-a-4-year-meur-600-eurobond-301789370.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
Islas BalearesLa Policía recibe numerosas denuncias de particulares engañados por personas que se hacen pasar por gestores de su banco

La Policía recibe numerosas denuncias de particulares engañados por personas que se hacen pasar por gestores de su banco
InternacionalR.Unido achaca al alcohol y a la hipotermia un "significativo" número de bajas rusas en la guerra de Ucrania

R.Unido achaca al alcohol y a la hipotermia un "significativo" número de bajas rusas en la guerra de Ucrania
GenteEXCLUSIVA: Celia García Obregón zanja todas las dudas sobre la maternidad de su hermana Ana

EXCLUSIVA: Celia García Obregón zanja todas las dudas sobre la maternidad de su hermana Ana