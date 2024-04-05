Publicado 05/04/2024 12:40
- Comunicado -

Teleios Capital Partners: Statement from significant Marel shareholder on JBT transaction agreement

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

LONDON, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Teleios Capital Partners LLC, a long-standing shareholder in Marel, has today issued the below statement.

Attributed to Adam Epstein, Co-Founder of Teleios Capital Partners:

"As a long-term shareholder for over five years, we wrote to Marel last November to convey our support for rebuffing JBT's initial approach, which we felt sought to capitalise on Marel's governance shortcomings. We welcome JBT's decision to revise its position, through both an improved valuation and more compelling deal structure, which we believe is to the benefit of all shareholders, including those who wish to participate in the combined company's upside. We support their current proposal."

For media enquiries, please contact Greenbrook:

teleioscapital@greenbrookadvisory.com, +44 207 952 2000

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/teleios-capital-partners-statement-from-significant-marel-shareholder-on-jbt-transaction-agreement-302109239.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
NacionalLa Policía detiene a 558 personas en España tras detectar un fraude de 4 millones de euros a través de 'mulas de dinero'

La Policía detiene a 558 personas en España tras detectar un fraude de 4 millones de euros a través de 'mulas de dinero'
GenteCarmen Tello habla por primera vez del amor entre su hijo, Enrique Solís, y Vicky Martín Berrocal

Carmen Tello habla por primera vez del amor entre su hijo, Enrique Solís, y Vicky Martín Berrocal
Castilla-La ManchaEl 22 de junio se celebrará el primer examen para el concurso-oposición al Cuerpo de Maestros de 2024

El 22 de junio se celebrará el primer examen para el concurso-oposición al Cuerpo de Maestros de 2024