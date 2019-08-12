The Stars Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Updates 2019 Full Year Guidance; Appoints New Independent Director

Publicado 12/08/2019 13:34:58 CET

-- Revenue - Revenue for the quarter, which on a local currency (Great Britain pound sterling) basis was a Sky Betting & Gaming record, was primarily driven by strong growth in QAUs and Stakes, largely as a result of the success of investments in promotional activity in the first quarter, including during the Cheltenham Festival, one of the U.K.'s most popular horse racing events. Betting Net Win Margin was 9.7%, slightly above the historical long-term average of approximately 9%. -- Customers - Record QAUs and Stakes in the quarter, which were primarily a result of the successful promotional activity and ongoing product innovation and improvements across betting and gaming offerings, in each case exceeding the positive impact of the FIFA World Cup in the prior year period. Stakes continued to see strong growth from increased new customer engagement, while QAUs also continued to benefit from the on-going roll-out of personalized promotions and new and exclusive content across the Sky Betting & Gaming brands, including the recent launches of Sky Bingo Arcade and Sky Lotto, a new free-to-play game.

Australia

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, In thousands of U.S. Dollars (except otherwise noted) 2019 2018 (1) % Change 2019 2018 (1) % Change --- Stakes 742,312 710,269 4.5 1,496,638 867,726 72.5 % % Betting Net Win Margin (%) 8.5 8.6 (1.2) % % % % % 8.3 8.3 % Revenue Betting 63,226 61,277 3.2 124,346 72,402 71.7 % % Other 844 % 1,898 % Total revenue 64,070 61,277 4.6 126,244 72,402 74.4 % % QAUs (millions) 0.21 % QNY ($/QAU) 295 % Gross profit (excluding depreciation and 38,376 46, 12 Ago. (18.0) - 75,657 54,435 39.0 % % amortization) Gross profit margin (%) 59.9 76.4 (21.6)) 59.9 75.2 (20.3) % % % % % % General and administrative 28,821 40,270 (28.4) 54,903 44,607 23.1 % % Sales and marketing 13,304 12,262 8.5 24,068 16,473 46.1 % % Research and development 576 768 (25.0) 2,149 984 118.4 % % Operating loss (4,325) (6,501) 33.5 (5,463) (7,629) 28.4 % % Adjusted EBITDA (2) 7,192 13,489 (46.7) 15,822 12,643 25.1 % % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) (2) 11.2 22.0 (49.1) 12.5 17.4 (28.2) % % % % % %

(1) The Stars Group acquired 62% of BetEasy on February 27, 2018 and a further 18% on April 24, 2018, with BetEasy acquiring William Hill Australia on the same day.

(2 )Non-IFRS measure. For important information on The Stars Group's non-IFRS measures, see below under "Non-IFRS Measures" and the tables under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures".

