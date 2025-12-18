ZEISS concludes fiscal year 2024/25 with solid growth

Andreas Pecher, President and CEO of the ZEISS Group - Carl Zeiss AG

Oberkochen, Germany, 18 de diciembre de 2025

Revenue totaled almost 12 billion euros, with EBIT at 1.552 billion euros. The segments once again presented a mixed picture. Targeted resilience measures and investments in innovative strength are the key to the future. § Mixed picture in all four segments § Targeted resilience measures continued § Expenditure on research and development still high

at 15% of revenue § Current outlook challenging

The ZEISS Group concluded fiscal year 2024/25 with solid growth. Revenue increased to 11.896 billion euros (prior year: 10.894 billion euros, up 9%), and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached 1.552 billion euros (prior year: 1.444 billion euros), giving an EBIT margin of 13%. The result, particularly the mixed picture in the four segments, reflects the increasing geoeconomic and geopolitical challenges that the company faced in the past fiscal year.

"ZEISS is still operating in a dynamic and challenging business environment," said Andreas Pecher, President and CEO of the ZEISS Group. Geopolitical tensions, trade barriers, and the conflicts between the major economic regions intensified further in fiscal year 2024/25. This directly impacted the willingness of industry to invest, as well as consumer confidence. "There was increased uncertainty in the markets in the past fiscal year. This required us to adapt strategic activities and strengthen targeted resilience measures," Pecher explained.

Segment development Revenue (in billion euros) Fiscal year 2024/25 Fiscal year 2023/24 Change (adjusted for currency effects) Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology



5.055 4.122 +23% (+23%) Industrial Quality & Research 2.334 2.369 -1% (0%) Medical Technology1 2.704 2.611 +4% (+6%) Consumer Markets 1.569 1.541 +2% (+4%)



1Not identical to the Carl Zeiss Meditec Group





