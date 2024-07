Pogacar se luce en la etapa reina de un Tour que lleva su nombre

13 July 2024, France, Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla D'adet: Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates on his way to win stage 14 of the 2024 Tour de France cycling race, from Pau to Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet. Photo: Pool Bernard Papon/Belga/dpa - Pool Bernard Papon/Belga/dpa