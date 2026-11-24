Onces Iniciales probables: Real Madrid - PSV Eindhoven: resumen y estadísticas del partido de Fase de Grupos (V) de Champions - ENETPULSE / EPDATA (2026)
Madrid, 24 de noviembre de 2026.
El Real Madrid se enfrenta en Fase de Grupos (V) al PSV Eindhoven este martes a las 21:00, partido perteneciente a la Champions en el Estadio Bernabeu
Clasificación Actual
|Posición
| Equipo
| Puntos
| Partidos Jugados
|1
| Paris Saint-Germain
| 12
| 4
|2
| Real Madrid
| 12
| 4
|3
| Arsenal
| 10
| 4
|4
| Como
| 9
| 4
|5
| Barcelona
| 9
| 4
|6
| Aston Villa
| 9
| 4
|7
| Manchester City
| 9
| 4
|8
| Liverpool
| 9
| 4
|9
| Club Brugge
| 9
| 4
|10
| Sporting CP
| 9
| 4
|11
| Real Betis
| 9
| 4
|12
| Borussia Dortmund
| 9
| 4
|13
| Bayern Munich
| 8
| 4
|14
| VfB Stuttgart
| 7
| 4
|15
| Inter
| 6
| 4
|16
| LASK
| 6
| 4
|17
| Manchester United
| 6
| 4
|18
| Galatasaray
| 6
| 4
|19
| Fenerbahce
| 5
| 4
|20
| Roma
| 4
| 4
|21
| Shakhtar Donetsk
| 4
| 4
|22
| Viking
| 4
| 4
|23
| Atlético de Madrid
| 4
| 4
|24
| PSV Eindhoven
| 4
| 4
|25
| Bodo/Glimt
| 4
| 4
|26
| Oporto
| 3
| 4
|27
| Napoles
| 3
| 4
|28
| Villareal
| 3
| 4
|29
| Leipzig
| 3
| 4
|29
| AEK Athenas
| 3
| 4
|31
| Sabah
| 3
| 4
|32
| Feyenoord
| 3
| 4
|33
| Lens
| 3
| 4
|34
| Slavia Prague
| 1
| 4
|35
| Lille
| 1
| 4
|36
| Slovan Bratislava
| 0
| 4
Onces iniciales probables
REAL MADRID: Thibaut Courtois; Marc Cucurella, Federico Valverde, Antonio Ruediger, Dean Huijsen; Aurelien Tchouameni, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, Bernardo Silva, Arda Guler, Kylian Mbappe.
PSV EINDHOVEN: Matej Kovar; Sergino Dest, Lutsharel Geertruida, Armando Obispo, Filip Kostic; Kodai Sano, Paul Wanner, Ivan Perisic, Sven Mijnans, Ruben van Bommel, Guus Til.
Últimos Resultados de Real Madrid
|Fecha
| Competición
| EquipoLocal
| Resultado
| EquipoVisitante
|21/11/2026
| LaLiga
| Real Madrid
| 2-1
| Celta
|07/11/2026
| LaLiga
| Valencia
| 0-3
| Real Madrid
|04/11/2026
| Champions
| AEK Athens
| 2-3
| Real Madrid
|01/11/2026
| LaLiga
| Racing
| 0-3
| Real Madrid
|25/10/2026
| LaLiga
| Barcelona
| 1-2
| Real Madrid
Últimos Resultados de PSV Eindhoven
|Fecha
| Competición
| EquipoLocal
| Resultado
| EquipoVisitante
|04/11/2026
| Champions
| PSV Eindhoven
| 1-2
| Brujas
|20/10/2026
| Champions
| FC Porto
| 0-1
| PSV Eindhoven
|13/10/2026
| Champions
| RB Leipzig
| 1-0
| PSV Eindhoven
|10/09/2026
| Champions
| PSV Eindhoven
| 1-1
| Shakhtar Donetsk
|28/01/2026
| Champions
| PSV Eindhoven
| 1-2
| Bayern Munich