Onces Iniciales probables: Slovan Bratislava - Betis: resumen y estadísticas del partido de Fase de Grupos (V) de Champions - ENETPULSE / EPDATA (2026)
Madrid, 24 de noviembre de 2026.
El Slovan Bratislava se enfrenta en Fase de Grupos (V) al Betis este martes a las 21:00, partido perteneciente a la Champions en el National Football Stadium
Clasificación Actual
|Posición
| Equipo
| Puntos
| Partidos Jugados
|1
| Paris Saint-Germain
| 12
| 4
|2
| Real Madrid
| 12
| 4
|3
| Arsenal
| 10
| 4
|4
| Como
| 9
| 4
|5
| Barcelona
| 9
| 4
|6
| Aston Villa
| 9
| 4
|7
| Manchester City
| 9
| 4
|8
| Liverpool
| 9
| 4
|9
| Club Brugge
| 9
| 4
|10
| Sporting CP
| 9
| 4
|11
| Real Betis
| 9
| 4
|12
| Borussia Dortmund
| 9
| 4
|13
| Bayern Munich
| 8
| 4
|14
| VfB Stuttgart
| 7
| 4
|15
| Inter
| 6
| 4
|16
| LASK
| 6
| 4
|17
| Manchester United
| 6
| 4
|18
| Galatasaray
| 6
| 4
|19
| Fenerbahce
| 5
| 4
|20
| Roma
| 4
| 4
|21
| Shakhtar Donetsk
| 4
| 4
|22
| Viking
| 4
| 4
|23
| Atlético de Madrid
| 4
| 4
|24
| PSV Eindhoven
| 4
| 4
|25
| Bodo/Glimt
| 4
| 4
|26
| Oporto
| 3
| 4
|27
| Napoles
| 3
| 4
|28
| Villareal
| 3
| 4
|29
| Leipzig
| 3
| 4
|29
| AEK Athenas
| 3
| 4
|31
| Sabah
| 3
| 4
|32
| Feyenoord
| 3
| 4
|33
| Lens
| 3
| 4
|34
| Slavia Prague
| 1
| 4
|35
| Lille
| 1
| 4
|36
| Slovan Bratislava
| 0
| 4
Onces iniciales probables
SLOVAN BRATISLAVA: Dominik Takac; Kenan Bajric, Svetozar Markovic, Cesar Blackman, Sandro Cruz; Christian Martinez, Peter Pokorny, Rahim Ibrahim; Tigran Barseghyan, Nino Marcelli, Andraz Sporar.
REAL BETIS: Alvaro Valles; Angel Ortiz, Diego Llorente, Natan, Valentin Gomez; Facundo Bernal, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, Antony, Nelson Deossa, Isco, Troy Parrott.
Últimos Resultados de Slovan Bratislava
|Fecha
| Competición
| EquipoLocal
| Resultado
| EquipoVisitante
|03/11/2026
| Champions
| LASK
| 4-0
| Slovan Bratislava
|20/10/2026
| Champions
| Roma
| 4-0
| Slovan Bratislava
|14/10/2026
| Champions
| Slovan Bratislava
| 0-3
| VfB Stuttgart
|09/09/2026
| Champions
| Paris Saint-Germain
| 6-1
| Slovan Bratislava
|29/01/2025
| Champions
| Bayern Munich
| 3-1
| Slovan Bratislava
Últimos Resultados de Betis
|Fecha
| Competición
| EquipoLocal
| Resultado
| EquipoVisitante
|21/11/2026
| LaLiga
| Sevilla
| 1-1
| Betis
|08/11/2026
| LaLiga
| Elche
| 0-2
| Betis
|04/11/2026
| Champions
| Borussia Dortmund
| 2-1
| Betis
|31/10/2026
| LaLiga
| Betis
| 2-1
| Malaga
|25/10/2026
| LaLiga
| Celta
| 0-0
| Betis