Battery electric vehicle prices fell 18% and model choice quadrupled between 2020 and 2025

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

- New study analyzes EV purchase prices and market trends in Germany, Europe's largest car market

NEWS AKTUELL // (Berlin) July 20, 2026 – In Europe's largest automotive market, battery electric cars became about 18 percent cheaper in real terms between 2020 and 2025, even as average prices appeared to rise as a result of a changing model mix. Meanwhile, the number of electric models available on the market has more than quadrupled.

That is the finding of a new joint study by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) and the Fraunhofer Institute for Systems and Innovation Research ISI, covering the German market as a key indicator of broader European trends. The study draws on more than 100,000 individual data points across six vehicle segments, from small to luxury cars.

“Our results show that the market for electric cars has evolved significantly in recent years. Today, these vehicles offer, on average, longer ranges and more engine power, while the actual prices of comparable models have fallen. This a clear indicator of where Europe’s automotive market is headed,” said Peter Mock, Europe Managing Director at the ICCT.

Read the full press release, including additional findings on battery prices and model availability, at https://theicct.org/pr-battery-electric-vehicle-prices-fell-...

Media contact:

Sophie Ehmsen (ICCT)

Communications Specialist

communications@theicct.org

Authors:

Patrick Plötz, Steffen Link (Fraunhofer Institute for Systems and Innovation Research ISI)

Kyle Morrison, Uwe Tietge, Eyal Li, Peter Mock (International Council on Clean Transportation, ICCT)

Please use this link to cite the study: theicct.org/publication/price-and-market-trends-of-battery-electric-and-internal-combustion-engine-vehicles-in-germany-2020-2025-jul26