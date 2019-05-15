Capvis invests in Swiss 3D sensor and analytics company Xovis

Publicado 15/05/2019 17:59:25 CET

Capvis acquires a majority stake in Xovis, the global leader in people flow measurement and analytics. With the support of Capvis, Xovis' management will continue to focus on growth and plans to enter new markets and business segments.

Zollikofen and Baar (Switzerland), 15 May 2019.

Capvis Equity V LP, a fund advised by the Swiss private equity firm Capvis AG (together "Capvis"), acquires a majority stake in the Swiss headquartered Xovis AG ("Xovis"), a global market and technology leader for 3D sensors and suitable software solutions for accurate counting and analysis of people flows. Capvis acquires Xovis from funds advised by financial investor Emeram Capital Partners GmbH. The three founders and executive board members of Xovis, Christian Studer, David Studer and Markus Herrli will remain shareholders of the company and continue to follow their successful path together with Capvis.

For further details please see the full press release:. http://ots.ch/bvfnlP.

Contacts.

at Xovis Holding AG:.

David Studer.

CEO.

+41 32 342 04 70.

david.studer@xovis.com at Capvis AG:.

Julie Darbellay.

Head of Investor Relations.

+41 43 300 58 38.

julie.darbellay@capvis.com.