FEV Consulting recognized by Forbes and Statista as one of the world's best management consulting firms

Following its inclusion in Forbes' global rankings in 2022 and 2023, FEV Consulting has once again been recognized by Forbes and Statista in 2026 - FEV Group

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

NEWS AKTUELL // Aachen, September 8th.- FEV Consulting has once again been recognized among the world's leading management consulting firms. The company has been included in the World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2026 ranking by Forbes and Statista. The recognition highlights FEV Consulting's international consulting expertise and underscores its successful expansion as a global partner for technology-driven transformation.

This latest distinction adds to a series of prestigious international recognitions. Earlier this year, FEV Consulting was also named to the America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2026 ranking by Forbes and Statista. Previously, the company was included in Forbes' global rankings in 2022 and 2023. Its renewed inclusion reaffirms FEV Consulting's position as an internationally recognized management consulting firm.

"Being recognized once again by Forbes and Statista reinforces our commitment to helping organizations around the world navigate complex transformation with a unique combination of strategic expertise, deep technological understanding, and execution excellence," said Alexander Nase, Global Managing Director of FEV Consulting.

FEV Consulting supports organizations worldwide in transforming their business models, products, and operations. The company combines strategic consulting with the deep technology and engineering expertise of the FEV Group, enabling customers to master the defining transformation challenges of our time—from decarbonization, software-defined products, and artificial intelligence to advanced robotics and the development of resilient mobility, energy, and industrial systems.

FEV Consulting's approach combines strategic vision with technical feasibility. Clients benefit from consulting services that integrate market, technology, and regulatory expertise with hands-on experience gained from engineering, development, and validation projects. The result is practical, implementation-oriented solutions that deliver measurable business impact.

The ranking is based on independent surveys of industry experts and clients. Firms are evaluated on criteria including professional expertise, industry knowledge, and client recommendations.

Media contact:

Ulrich Andree

andree@fev.com

T +49 241 5689-8880

Press release download: https://fev.group/473fd1

www.fev-consulting.com.