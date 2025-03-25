JSC Ingenium presents its next generation mobile technology at Cable MVNO Summit.

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

JSC Ingenium will participate in the Cable MVNO Summit to be held as part of the Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies (March 24-26, 2025), an annual meeting that celebrates its 18th edition and brings together the leading cable operators in the market in Denver (Colorado).

For the first time in its history, the event will feature a day dedicated exclusively to the virtual operator market, where Freddy Lara, Americas Sales Director of JSC Ingenium, will participate as a speaker. The company brings nearly three decades of experience and expertise to this gathering of cable operators, providing a unique opportunity to discuss the trends, challenges, and opportunities. Freddy will present on Monday, 24th, at 10:25 a.m. (MST) and will share valuable insights on how becoming an MVNO can help cable operators create new revenue streams, improve customer loyalty, and drive business growth.

By participating in the Cable MVNO Summit, JSC Ingenium demonstrates its commitment to providing the best response to North American operators. A turnkey solution tailored to their needs, which in the case of cable operators, allows them to expand their service offerings to include mobile telephony. In this way, they can generate new revenue streams that will help them increase customer loyalty and satisfaction. Cable operators are currently a strategic market for JSC Ingenium, with huge growth potential, representing just over 6% of the total number of postpaid mobile connections in the country.

