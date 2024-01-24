Publicado 24/01/2024 09:19
- Comunicado -

Krone invests in acoustics specialist recalm

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Spelle, Germany, 24 de enero (News Aktuell).-

Maschinenfabrik KRONE and technology company recalm, which specialises in acoustic solutions, have entered into a strategic partnership to improve health and comfort and reduce dangerous noise in the driver's cab. KRONE has also invested in recalm via Silver Crown Capital.

Thanks to recalm's unique Active Noise Cancelling technology called ANCOR, a significant reduction in noise levels and a completely new dimension of entertainment, communication and comfort in the driver's cab will be possible in the future.

The retrofittable ANCOR system is installed on the headrest and works with several microphones and speakers. The microphones record the existing ambient noise, while the speakers emit sound signals in anti-phase. As a result, the sound waves cancel each other out and low-frequency, disturbing sounds are suppressed.

What's special: ANCOR works in the free field, i.e. without headphones, and creates a "quiet zone" of 20 to 30 centimeters in diameter around the driver's head, in which the machine noise is significantly reduced.

"Together with recalm, we want to revolutionize comfort and communication in the cab and significantly reduce unhealthy noise for the driver," says Guido Ringling, MD, Silver Crown Capital.

About recalm

recalm's mission is to transform noise into sound and thereby increase the quality of life. The company produces communication systems with the groundbreaking ANCOR technology, which reduces dangerous noise by more than 50%. ANCOR is used in heavy machinery, automobiles and aircraft.

www.recalm.com

About KRONE

Maschinenfabrik KRONE is one of the world's leading manufacturers of forage harvesting technology. The product portfolio includes forage harvesters and high-performance mower conditioners.

www.krone-agriculture.com

Press contacts

Markus Steinwendner, markus.steinwendner@krone.de

Slaven Marinovic, marketing@recalm.com

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
SevillaLocalizada en Sevilla una menor en paradero desconocido y que llevaba tres años sin ir a clase

Localizada en Sevilla una menor en paradero desconocido y que llevaba tres años sin ir a clase
Cambio ClimáticoLos huertos urbanos dejan una huella de carbono seis veces mayor

Los huertos urbanos dejan una huella de carbono seis veces mayor
InternacionalLa Policía Nacional de Ucrania identifica a unos 900 agentes aliados con Rusia

La Policía Nacional de Ucrania identifica a unos 900 agentes aliados con Rusia