Krone invests in acoustics specialist recalm

Spelle, Germany, 24 de enero (News Aktuell).-

Maschinenfabrik KRONE and technology company recalm, which specialises in acoustic solutions, have entered into a strategic partnership to improve health and comfort and reduce dangerous noise in the driver's cab. KRONE has also invested in recalm via Silver Crown Capital.

Thanks to recalm's unique Active Noise Cancelling technology called ANCOR, a significant reduction in noise levels and a completely new dimension of entertainment, communication and comfort in the driver's cab will be possible in the future.

The retrofittable ANCOR system is installed on the headrest and works with several microphones and speakers. The microphones record the existing ambient noise, while the speakers emit sound signals in anti-phase. As a result, the sound waves cancel each other out and low-frequency, disturbing sounds are suppressed.

What's special: ANCOR works in the free field, i.e. without headphones, and creates a "quiet zone" of 20 to 30 centimeters in diameter around the driver's head, in which the machine noise is significantly reduced.

"Together with recalm, we want to revolutionize comfort and communication in the cab and significantly reduce unhealthy noise for the driver," says Guido Ringling, MD, Silver Crown Capital.

About recalm

recalm's mission is to transform noise into sound and thereby increase the quality of life. The company produces communication systems with the groundbreaking ANCOR technology, which reduces dangerous noise by more than 50%. ANCOR is used in heavy machinery, automobiles and aircraft.

www.recalm.com

About KRONE

Maschinenfabrik KRONE is one of the world's leading manufacturers of forage harvesting technology. The product portfolio includes forage harvesters and high-performance mower conditioners.

www.krone-agriculture.com

