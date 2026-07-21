The Quality Group grows H1 revenue by more than 40% to over €850 million

The Quality Group Headquarters, Elmshorn - The Quality Group GmbH

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

• H1 2026 revenue reached €850 million – up more than 40% versus H1 2025

• Demand continues to grow as more consumers seek better nutrition, health and performance solutions

• Company growth is broad-based, reflecting successful execution of strategies across brands, product categories, channels, and markets

NEWS AKTUELL // Elmshorn, 21 July 2026 – The Quality Group (TQG), the German-based global trendsetter in „better-for-you“-nutrition, closed the first half of 2026 with strong momentum, growing organic revenue more than 40% to €850 million – following the milestone of surpassing €1 billion in annual revenue in 2025. The performance reflects strong consumer demand and the strength of TQG's differentiated business model.

TQG has driven growth across the four brands ESN, More Nutrition, RAW Nutrition and BUM Energy through a consistent strategy: sustained focus on product quality, expansion into adjacent categories, an expanding omnichannel distribution footprint, and a growing international presence.

Heikki Takala, CEO of The Quality Group: “Consumers are choosing better nutritional alternatives to support their well-being and performance. TQG’s strategy is to bring these better alternatives to more people, in more usage occasions, in more channels, and more countries. We are executing the strategy successfully, backed by our community, innovation, uncompromising quality, strong operations, and ambitious teams. As a result, we are becoming a true growth compounder, growing sustainably and delivering value, with the ambition to become a global industry leader.”

The global market, especially the protein segment, has witnessed significant raw material volatility and inflationary pressures. TQG's integrated platform and in-house production have enabled the company to maintain the strong momentum and operational agility.

For the second half of 2026, TQG is preparing exciting product launches and new product concepts, while continuing to expand its footprint across channels and markets. To support the long-term growth, the company continues to invest in its northern German operations facilities as well as its global capabilities.

About The Quality Group

The Quality Group (TQG) is a leading better-for-you nutrition player in Europe and recently expanded into North America. TQG develops science-backed functional nutrition through its brands ESN, More Nutrition, RAW Nutrition and BUM Energy. The company combines category-leading brands with an integrated platform across product development, manufacturing, technology and omnichannel distribution. Headquartered in Elmshorn, Germany, the company employs more than 1,600 people and generated more than €1 billion in revenue in 2025. The company is backed by CVC Capital Partners.

Press contact

Katrin Born

Director Corporate & Brand Communications

The Quality Group GmbH

Werner-von-Siemens-Stra*e 8

25337 Elmshorn

Mobile: +49 175 37 98 624

Email: presse@tqgg.de

Source: The Quality Group GmbH