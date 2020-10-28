5G Automotive Association Virtual Showcase Highlights Momentum behind C-V2X Technology Deployment for Connected Vehicles

Automated traffic signal performance measure devices along these intersections are collecting and analyzing signal and safety information in real-time. Drivers can receive the information directly through Applied Information's Get-Ready-For Green and Red-Light Warning applications as well as the Railroad Crossing Alert in the TravelSafely app. Through the app, drivers along Cooper Street can be notified that traffic has slowed or stopped due to a train approaching level crossings. As more than 2,000 train-vehicle collisions occurring across the country each year, half of which result in serious injuries or casualties, this new C-V2X use case offers great prospect to improve safety around these risk areas.

BAY AREA, CALIFORNIA

Following successful tests in Michigan's MCity since 2019, Verizon is now deploying 5G-V2X mobile network communications, including Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), in several cities including Boston, the Bay Area, Atlanta, Washington D.C. and New York. The live 5G networks and MEC capacity, with throughput at least 10 times faster than 4G, can support the next generation of V2X use cases such as Teleoperations and Data Orchestration that require ultra-low latencies.

A panel discussion was also held during the event -- including representatives from Ford Motor Company, Audi of America, Texas DOT, Atlanta DOT and Contra Costa Transportation Authority, and led by 5GAA Board Member Qualcomm's Jim Misener.

