Publicado 05/10/2023 15:23
- Comunicado -

AB Electrolux Chairman Staffan Bohman declines re-election

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffan Bohman has today notified the AB Electrolux Nomination Committee that he will not be available for re-election as Chairman of the Board of AB Electrolux at the Annual General Meeting in 2024.

Staffan Bohman has been Chairman since 2018. He is also a member of the Audit Committee and the People Committee.

The Nomination Committee's process of proposing a successor has been initiated.

This disclosure contains information that Electrolux Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 05-10-202315:00 CET.

Comunicados

