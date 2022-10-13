Akastor ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2022

LYSAKER, Norway, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA invites investors and analysts to a webcast presentation of third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday 27 October.

Date and time:Thursday 27 October 2022 at 15:00 CET

Presenters:Akastor - Karl Erik Kjelstad, CEO and Øyvind Paaske, CFOHMH - M.A. «Pete» Miller, Jr., Chairman & CEO and Thomas McGee, CFO

Link to webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20221027_7/

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event.

The presentation material will be published at www.akastor.com and www.newsweb.no at 07:00 CET on 27 October.

For further information, please contact:

Øyvind PaaskeChief Financial OfficerMob: +47 917 59 705E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

