Aker ASA: Approval of Listing Prospectus

LYSAKER, Norway, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Norwegian: Finanstilsynet) has on 21 December 2022, approved the prospectus of Aker ASA (the "Company") in connection with the listing of the Company's bonds with ISIN NO 0012708819, NO 0012708801, NO 0012755810, and NO 0012759028 on Oslo Børs.

The prospectus will be available on the company's website: www.akerasa.com/investorer/treasury/#deb...

Media Contact:Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASATel: +47 90 78 48 78Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

Investor Contact:Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASATel: +47 45 03 20 90Email: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-approval-of-listing-prospectus-301708899.html

