Aker ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 15.00 today

The shares in Aker ASA will be traded ex-dividend NOK 15.00 as from today, 24 April 2023.

For more information, please contact:

Investors:Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA Tel: +47 450 32 090 E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

Media:

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA Tel: +47 907 84 878 E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

