Publicado 24/10/2022 13:22

Aker ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Third-Quarter Results for 2022

LYSAKER, Norway, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 07:00 CET. The company will host a webcast presentation of the results the same day at 09:00 CET.

Aker ASA Q3 2022 webcast presentation: Date: Friday, November 4, 2022Time: 09:00 a.m. CETFormat: Live webcast Language: English Link: enlace

The Q3 2022 report and presentation will be made available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no.

For further information, please contact: Christina Chappell Schartum, Head of Communications and Investor Relations mobile: +47 905 32 774 christina.glenn@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

View original content: enlace

Contador



La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
Series & TVLa Casa del Dragón ¿Por qué Rhaenys es la única que no se arrodilla ante Rhaenyra?

La Casa del Dragón ¿Por qué Rhaenys es la única que no se arrodilla ante Rhaenyra?
InternacionalMapa de la contraofensiva de Ucrania frente al ejército ruso en Jersón

Mapa de la contraofensiva de Ucrania frente al ejército ruso en Jersón
MadridEl exnovio de Juana Canal confiesa que la enterró en la finca de Ávila

El exnovio de Juana Canal confiesa que la enterró en la finca de Ávila