Aker ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Third-Quarter Results for 2022

LYSAKER, Norway, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 07:00 CET. The company will host a webcast presentation of the results the same day at 09:00 CET.

Aker ASA Q3 2022 webcast presentation: Date: Friday, November 4, 2022Time: 09:00 a.m. CETFormat: Live webcast Language: English Link: enlace

The Q3 2022 report and presentation will be made available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no.

For further information, please contact: Christina Chappell Schartum, Head of Communications and Investor Relations mobile: +47 905 32 774 christina.glenn@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

