Publicado 29/03/2023 08:09
- Comunicado -

Aker ASA releases 2022 reports

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

OSLO, Norway, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA today publishes its Annual Report 2022 including the Corporate Governance Report, and its Sustainability Report for 2022. The reports are attached and available on the company's website www.akerasa.com.

Aker ASA has also published its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.

Investors contact: Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA Tel: +47 450 32 090Email: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

Media contact: Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA Tel: +47 907 84 878Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-releases-2022-reports-301784261.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
InternacionalUcrania se queja de que los cazas MiG-29 de Polonia y Eslovaquia no son lo suficientemente modernos

Ucrania se queja de que los cazas MiG-29 de Polonia y Eslovaquia no son lo suficientemente modernos
LibrosMaggie O'Farrell: "Vemos retratos de boda del Renacimiento y no somos conscientes de que se trataba de niñas"

Maggie O'Farrell: "Vemos retratos de boda del Renacimiento y no somos conscientes de que se trataba de niñas"
SociedadEl Gobierno aprobará hoy la Ley de Familias que incluye un permiso retribuido de 5 días por cuidado de conviviente

El Gobierno aprobará hoy la Ley de Familias que incluye un permiso retribuido de 5 días por cuidado de conviviente