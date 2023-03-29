(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

OSLO, Norway, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA today publishes its Annual Report 2022 including the Corporate Governance Report, and its Sustainability Report for 2022. The reports are attached and available on the company's website www.akerasa.com.

Aker ASA has also published its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.

Investors contact: Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA Tel: +47 450 32 090Email: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

Media contact: Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA Tel: +47 907 84 878Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-releases-2022-reports-301784261.html