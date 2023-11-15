Publicado 15/11/2023 12:22
- Comunicado -

Aker ASA: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs in Aker ASA has sold 6,000 shares in Aker ASA, at a price of NOK 689.32 per share. Following the transaction, Atle Kigen holds 2,770 of shares in Aker ASA.

Please see the attached primary insider notifications for more details.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.

Investor contact

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASATel: +47 45 03 20 90E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-reporting-of-transactions-made-by-persons-discharging-managerial-responsibilities-301988930.html

