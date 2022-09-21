Publicado 21/09/2022 16:09

Aker ASA - Successful Issuance of New NOK Green Bonds

FORNEBU, Norway, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the notification sent on 20 September 2022 regarding a successful placement of new unsecured green bonds issued by Aker ASA. In conjunction with the bond issues, the company has bought back NOK 434.5 million of AKER14 (ISIN: NO0010814502).

DNB Markets, Nordea and SEB acted as Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners and Danske Bank as Joint Bookrunner for the issuance.

For further information, please contact:

Christina Chappell Schartum, Head of Communications and Investor Relations mobile: +47 905 32 774christina.glenn@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa---successful-issuance-of-new-nok-green-bonds,c3634232

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa--successful-issuance-of-new-nok-green-bonds-301629797.html

Contador

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
CineTom Hardy participa por sorpresa en un torneo de artes marciales... ¡y gana!

Tom Hardy participa por sorpresa en un torneo de artes marciales... ¡y gana!
InternacionalLa Inteligencia británica asegura que las tropas rusas han trasladado submarinos desde Crimea al sur de Rusia

La Inteligencia británica asegura que las tropas rusas han trasladado submarinos desde Crimea al sur de Rusia
TelevisiónMassiel sentencia la docuserie de Rocío Carrasco: "Yo hablo de historias serias y creíbles nada más"

Massiel sentencia la docuserie de Rocío Carrasco: "Yo hablo de historias serias y creíbles nada más"