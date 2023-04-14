Publicado 14/04/2023 13:44
Aker Carbon Capture: Presentation of Q1 2023 results

OSLO, Norway, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture will publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 on 26 April 2023, at 07:00 CEST.

An online presentation of the results will be held on the same day at 15:00 CEST on the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedi... Time and date: Wednesday, 26 April 2023 at 15:00 CEST.

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event.

Media contact:Yannick Vanderveeren, mob: +47 458 36 358, email: yannick.vanderveeren@akercarboncapture.c...Investor contacts:David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: david.phillips@akercarboncapture.comChristian Yggeseth, mob: +47 915 10 000, email: christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

