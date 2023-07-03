Publicado 03/07/2023 14:53
Aker Carbon Capture: Presentation of Q2 2023 results

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

OSLO, Norway, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture ASA will present its second quarter 2023 results on 11 July 2023.

The presentation will be broadcast as a webcast on the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedi...

Time and date: Tuesday, 11 July 2023 at 15:00 CEST.

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event and the presentation material will be published at 07:00 CEST.

Media contact:

Yannick Vanderveeren, mob: +47 458 36 358, email: yannick.vanderveeren@akercarboncapture.c...

Investor contacts:

David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: david.phillips@akercarboncapture.comChristian Yggeseth, mob: +47 915 10 000, email: christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-carbon-capture-presentation-of-q2-2023-results-301868919.html

