Aker Carbon Capture to present at Fearnley Securities Annual Renewables & Clean-Tech Conference

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture CEO Egil Fagerland will hold a presentation at Fearnley Securities Annual Renewables Clean-Tech Conference today at 12.30 CET.

The company presentation is attached and will also be made available on the Company's website www.akercarboncapture.com.

Media contact:Marianne Stigset, mob:  +47 41 18 84 82, email: marianne.stigset@akerhorizons.com Investor contacts:David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: david.phillips@akercarboncapture.com

