Aker Solutions Secures Maintenance and Modifications Work for Aker BP

LYSAKER, Norway, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions has signed a two-year contract extension for maintenance and modifications work for Aker BP's operated field centers Valhall, Ula, Alvheim and Skarv offshore Norway.

The awarded work follows the existing contract where Aker Solutions and Aker BP work under a joint maintenance and modifications alliance model and has a fixed period of two years from December 2022 to December 2024.

"We are happy to continue our long-standing relationship with Aker BP. In collaboration with Aker BP, our alliance-model has a proven track-record of delivering safe, efficient, and reliable operations. With a strong emphasis on continuous improvements including increased use of digital solutions, we work together to find the most cost-effective solutions for these fields," said Paal Eikeseth, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions' Electrification, Maintenance and Modifications business.

Aker Solutions will book the award as a substantial1 order intake in the fourth quarter of 2022, in the Electrification, Maintenance and Modifications segment, representing an estimate of the work to be called off during the two-year fixed period.

1Aker Solutions defines a substantial contract as being between NOK 2.5 billion and NOK 4.0 billion

