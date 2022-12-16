Publicado 16/12/2022 07:15

Aker Solutions Secures Maintenance and Modifications Work for Aker BP

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

LYSAKER, Norway, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions has signed a two-year contract extension for maintenance and modifications work for Aker BP's operated field centers Valhall, Ula, Alvheim and Skarv offshore Norway.

The awarded work follows the existing contract where Aker Solutions and Aker BP work under a joint maintenance and modifications alliance model and has a fixed period of two years from December 2022 to December 2024.

"We are happy to continue our long-standing relationship with Aker BP. In collaboration with Aker BP, our alliance-model has a proven track-record of delivering safe, efficient, and reliable operations. With a strong emphasis on continuous improvements including increased use of digital solutions, we work together to find the most cost-effective solutions for these fields," said Paal Eikeseth, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions' Electrification, Maintenance and Modifications business.

Aker Solutions will book the award as a substantial1 order intake in the fourth quarter of 2022, in the Electrification, Maintenance and Modifications segment, representing an estimate of the work to be called off during the two-year fixed period.

1Aker Solutions defines a substantial contract as being between NOK 2.5 billion and NOK 4.0 billion

CONTACT:

Media Contact:Torbjørn Andersen, mob: +47 928 85 542, email: torbjorn.andersen@akersolutions.com

Investor Contact:Fredrik Berge, mob: +47 450 32 090, email: fredrik.berge@akersolutions.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-solutions-secures-maintenance-and-modifications-work-for-aker-bp-301704955.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
Cine¿Hay escena post-créditos en Avatar 2: El sentido del agua?

¿Hay escena post-créditos en Avatar 2: El sentido del agua?
Castilla-La ManchaLa mujer fallecida en Quintanar del Rey era una guardia civil que disparó a sus hijas y se suicidó después

La mujer fallecida en Quintanar del Rey era una guardia civil que disparó a sus hijas y se suicidó después
Misiones EspacialesEl mayor sismo conocido en Marte fue cinco veces mayor de lo estimado

El mayor sismo conocido en Marte fue cinco veces mayor de lo estimado