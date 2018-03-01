COMUNICADO: Alliance Accelerates Convergence in Key Functions to Support and Deliver Mid-term Plan (2)

 
Alliance Accelerates Convergence in Key Functions to Support and Deliver Mid-term Plan

01/03/2018

Groupe Renault, Nissan Motor and Mitsubishi Motors represent the world's largest automotive alliance. It is the longest-lasting and most productive cross-cultural partnership in the auto industry. Together, the partners sold more than 10.6 million vehicles in nearly 200 countries in 2017. The member companies are focused on collaboration and maximizing synergies to boost competitiveness. They have strategic collaborations with other automotive groups, including Germany's Daimler and China's Dongfeng. This strategic alliance is the industry leader in zero-emission vehicles and is developing the latest advanced technologies, with plans to offer autonomous drive, connectivity features and services on a wide range of affordable vehicles. http://www.alliance-2022.com http://www.media.renault.com http://www.nissan-newsroom.com http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/newsrelease Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/556610/Renault_Nissan_Mitsubishi_Logo.jpg

