AMAG Pharmaceuticals and Norgine B.V. Enter Into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Commercialize Ciraparantag in Europe,

Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to the scale and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on AMAG's revenues and , operations, and clinical development (including, more specifically, the ciraparantag clinical development program), as well as COVID-19's impact on AMAG's business partners, healthcare providers, patients, employees and the health care industry and worldwide economies generally; uncertainties regarding AMAG's and Norgine's ability to successfully and timely complete clinical development programs and obtain regulatory approval for ciraparantag in the U.S., Europe, Australia and New Zealand, including as a result of clinical trial design or enrollment, or as a result of any safety or efficacy issues that may arise as part of such trial; the risk that the cost of the clinical development of ciraparantag will be more than planned or that the timeline will be significantly delayed; the risk that even if approved, the market for ciraparantag may be smaller than expected or AMAG and Norgine may not be successful in commercializing in such market or otherwise realize the expected benefits of the transaction; uncertainties regarding the manufacture of ciraparantag and our ability to supply Norgine; the risk that AMAG or Norgine will fail to fully perform their respective obligations under the license agreement; and those other risks identified in AMAG's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its Current Reports on Form 8-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC , which are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any such risks and uncertainties could materially and adversely affect AMAG's results of operations, its profitability and its cash flows, which would, in turn, have a significant and adverse impact on AMAG's stock price. AMAG cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

AMAG disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals®, the logo and designs, are registered trademarks of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Any other trademarks referred to in this report are the property of their respective owners.

[1] Perosphere sponsored commercial assessment report conducted by a third party in May 2016. [2] Tepper, Ping G et al. (2018) Real-world comparison of bleeding risks among non-valvular atrial fibrillation patients prescribed apixaban, dabigatran, or rivaroxaban" PLoS ONE 13(11): e0205989. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0205989 [https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0205989]

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597589/Norgine_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597589/Norgine_Logo.jpg] https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1218749/AMAG_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1218749/AMAG_Logo.jpg]

contact@norgine.com[mailto:contact@norgine.com]www.norgine.com [http://www.norgine.com/] Follow us @norgine

CONTACT: AMAG Contacts: Investors: Rushmie Nofsinger, (781) 530-6838.Media: Stacy Nartker, (781) 430-9212. Norgine Contacts: Clara Bentham +44(0)1895 826654 or +44 (0)7734 367883, Eleni Fistikaki +44 (0)1895826227 or+44 (0)7825 389477