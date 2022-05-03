Annual Report 2021 Zinzino AB (PUBL)

STOCKHOLM, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino (publ) announces that the Annual Report for 2021 is now published in Swedish at the company's website, zinzino.com. An English version will be published within approximately 45 days.

The 2022 Annual General Meeting will be held at the company's premises at Hulda Mellgrens gata 5 in Västra Frölunda on 31 May at 13.30. For further information about the Annual General Meeting, please refer to the company's website www.zinzino.com. The Nomination Committee's proposals for Board members, the Board's fees and auditors are presented in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting. For further information about the Annual General Meeting, please refer to the company's website www.zinzino.com.

For more information:Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.comFredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, 3 May. (0) - 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

