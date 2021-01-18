Artprice by Artmarket.com: Nueva York cae un 41% (2020 subastas), pero recupera la confianza en enero de 2021 (2)

Descubra la alquimia y el universo de Artmarket y su departamento de Artprice http://web.artprice.com/video [http://web.artprice.com/video] con sede en el famoso Museo de Arte Contemporáneo Organe "The Abode of Chaos" (dixit The New York Times): https://issuu.com/demeureduchaos/docs/demeureduchaos-abodeof... [https://issuu.com/demeureduchaos/docs/demeureduchaos-abodeof...]

L'Obs -- El museo del futuro: https://youtu.be/29LXBPJrs-o [https://youtu.be/29LXBPJrs-o]

https://www.facebook.com/la.demeure.du.chaos.theabodeofchaos... [https://www.facebook.com/la.demeure.du.chaos.theabodeofchaos...]

(4,5 millones de seguidores)

https://vimeo.com/124643720 [https://vimeo.com/124643720]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1418685/Artmarket_Infograph... [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1418685/Artmarket_Infograph...]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009603/Art_Market_logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009603/Art_Market_logo.jpg]

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009603/Art_Market_logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009603/Art_Market_logo.jpg]

Contact Artmarket.com y su departamento Artprice:

thierry Ehrmannir@artmarket.com[mailto:ir@artmarket.com]

CONTACTO: Tel: +33(0)478-220-000

Sitio Web: https://www.artmarket.com/