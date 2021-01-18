Artprice by Artmarket.com: Nueva York cae un 41% (2020 subastas), pero recupera la confianza en enero de 2021 (2)

Menú
Abonados
Descubra la alquimia y el universo de Artmarket y su departamento de Artprice http://web.artprice.com/video [http://web.artprice.com/video] con sede en el famoso Museo de Arte Contemporáneo Organe "The Abode of Chaos" (dixit The New York Times): https://issuu.com/demeureduchaos/docs/demeureduchaos-abodeof... [https://issuu.com/demeureduchaos/docs/demeureduchaos-abodeof...]
L'Obs -- El museo del futuro: https://youtu.be/29LXBPJrs-o [https://youtu.be/29LXBPJrs-o] https://www.facebook.com/la.demeure.du.chaos.theabodeofchaos... [https://www.facebook.com/la.demeure.du.chaos.theabodeofchaos...] (4,5 millones de seguidores) https://vimeo.com/124643720 [https://vimeo.com/124643720]
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1418685/Artmarket_Infograph... [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1418685/Artmarket_Infograph...] Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009603/Art_Market_logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009603/Art_Market_logo.jpg]
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009603/Art_Market_logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009603/Art_Market_logo.jpg]
Contact Artmarket.com y su departamento Artprice:thierry Ehrmannir@artmarket.com[mailto:ir@artmarket.com]
CONTACTO: Tel: +33(0)478-220-000
Sitio Web: https://www.artmarket.com/
Un informe de la FDI aborda las desigualdades en salud bucal y describe estrategias de mejora a 10 años vista
20,000m2 artwork GROW by Daan Roosegaarde highlights the beauty of agriculture
Infosys Accredited with Google Cloud Partner Specialization for Data and Analytics
'Adú', favorita para los Premios Goya con 14 nominaciones
Primeras palabras de Fabiola Martínez tras su separación de Bertín Osborne
La reacción de Makoke a las duras acusaciones de Kiko Matamoros
Bertín Osborne y Fabiola rompen su relación sentimental
Madrid ordena no volver a contratar en el mismo centro a ningún profesional que rechace trabajar en el Zendal