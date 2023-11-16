atNorth shortlisted in the 'European Data Center of Year' category at the DCD Global Awards 2023

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

The state of the art SWE01 data center has again been recognized in the industry for its innovative design.

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has announced its latest acknowledgement in the industry as it is shortlisted in the `European Data Center of the Year' category at the DCD Global Awards.

The accolade is further recognition of atNorth's state of the art SWE01 campus in Sweden. The site was specifically designed to cater for high performance computing requirements in a sustainable way by utilizing cutting edge direct liquid cooling and heat reuse technology. The setup has provided many clients, such as financial services business BNP Paribas CIB, with a highly innovative and efficient service that allows for considerable carbon reduction.

"As the demand for data center capacity sits at a record high and the awareness of the environmental impact of powering said infrastructure also increases, we are delighted that the innovative design of our data center has again been recognized in the industry," says Fredrik Jansson, Chief Strategy & Marketing/Communications Officer, at atNorth. "We are thrilled that our SWE01 data center has been praised for its ability to enable clients to achieve more compute in a highly sustainable way."

The news follows atNorth's recent announcements of its continued expansion with new sites in Finland and Denmark that will be built with innovative heat reuse technology from the outset. The business continues to source suitable locations for new facilities as the demand for its services grows.

Additionally, the business is proud to have been recognized by several awarding bodies this year including; the Edie Net Zero Awards, The 2023 Energy Awards `, the DCS Awards, the Electrical Review and Data Center Review Excellence Awards, the Tech Capital Awards, and the National Sustainability Awards.

The DCD Global Awards has been recognizing the best people, projects, and teams in the data center industry for 17 years. More information can be found at the Data Center Dynamics website ( https://www.datacenterdynamics.com/en/awards/global-awards/2023-global/)

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, scalable colocation and high-performance computing services across Iceland, Sweden and Finland. The company operates seven data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with an eighth site to open in Helsinki, Finland in Q3 2024 and a ninth site to open in Denmark in Q4 2024.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland, and is trusted by industry-leading organizations to operate their most critical workloads. The business was founded in 2009 and acquired by Partners Group in 2022. For more information, visit atNorth.com .

Press Contact:

Caroline BruntonKite Hill PR for atNorth+44 (0) 7796 274 416caroline@kitehillpr.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/atnorth-shortlisted-in-the-european-data-center-of-year-category-at-the-dcd-global-awards-2023-301990410.html