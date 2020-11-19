 
europapress/comunicados/comunicados internacional
Publicado 19/11/2020 12:03CET
- Comunicado -

Beijing Review presents stories of fighting poverty through education in rural China

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sudeshnar Sarkar, an editorial consultant with Beijing Review, came to know about Laiyuan, located in the city of Baoding in Hebei, the province adjoining Beijing, only at the fag-end of her decade-long stay in China. It is there that an experiment in education started, an initiative that is probably to rural education in China what the reform and opening up was for the Chinese economy in 1978.

Project Hope was started in the 1980s to ensure basic education across China's impoverished areas. By September 2019, the project built over 20,000 primary schools in poverty-stricken areas and helped 6 million students.

Today, Laiyuan has about 26 Project Hope schools.

In 2013, the county began to follow a 15-year free education policy, covering pre-school to high school in rural areas, with special attention given to control the number of dropouts. In 2019, the pre-school gross enrollment rate was 99.78 percent while primary and junior high school enrollment rate was 100 percent, according to the local government.

Contact: Li Nan Tel: 0086-15010152276 E-mail: allsmileisland@126.com[mailto:allsmileisland@126.com] YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=caI--9DANok [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=caI--9DANok] Facebook:https://business.facebook.com/BJReview/videos/35530790573902... [https://business.facebook.com/BJReview/videos/35530790573902...]

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=caI--9DANok [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=caI--9DANok] Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1310975/Beijing_Review_Logo... [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1310975/Beijing_Review_Logo...]

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1310975/Beijing_Review_Logo... [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1310975/Beijing_Review_Logo... ]

Contador

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

Lo más leído

  1. 1

    Cayetano Rivera se pronuncia tras retomar sus acciones judiciales contra Isabel Pantoja

  2. 2

    El PSOE y Podemos rectifican los Presupuestos y congelarán el sueldo de Sánchez y los ministros

  3. 3

    Hallan ahorcada en la cárcel de Brieva a Rosario Porto, que cumplía condena por matar a su hija Asunta

  4. 4

    Vargas Llosa: "Suprimir el castellano como lengua vehicular es una idiotez sin límites"

  5. 5

    El Parlamento expulsa de Adelante a Teresa Rodríguez y otros 8 diputados con votos de PSOE, Cs y Vox y abstención del PP

La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
GenteCayetano Rivera se pronuncia tras retomar sus acciones judiciales contra Isabel Pantoja

Cayetano Rivera se pronuncia tras retomar sus acciones judiciales contra Isabel Pantoja
Economía FinanzasEl PSOE y Podemos rectifican los Presupuestos y congelarán el sueldo de Sánchez y los ministros

El PSOE y Podemos rectifican los Presupuestos y congelarán el sueldo de Sánchez y los ministros
EspañaHallan ahorcada en la cárcel de Brieva a Rosario Porto, que cumplía condena por matar a su hija Asunta

Hallan ahorcada en la cárcel de Brieva a Rosario Porto, que cumplía condena por matar a su hija Asunta