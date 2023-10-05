Publicado 05/10/2023 07:49
- Comunicado -

BlueNord: Preliminary Production for September and Third Quarter 2023

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") has today announced its preliminary production figures for September and third quarter 2023.

The Company had a preliminary production in September of net 25.0 mboepd and, in addition, the actual August production figure has been confirmed to be net 26.1 mboepd, 0.3 mboepd higher than previously announced net 25.8 mboepd. As a result, the preliminary production for third quarter is net 24.7 mboepd, at the upper end of the quarterly guidance range of 24.0 - 25.0 mboepd.

BlueNord will announce its third quarter 2023 results on 18 October 2023.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and requirements under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contact:Cathrine Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & ESGPhone: +47 915 28 501Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluenord-preliminary-production-for-september-and-third-quarter-2023-301947966.html

