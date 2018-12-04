BMO Financial Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results (11)

Publicado 04/12/2018 14:22:06 CET

(1) Effective first quarter of 2018, the bank prospectively adopted IFRS 9, Financial Instruments (IFRS 9). Under IFRS 9, we refer to the provision for credit losses on impaired loans and the provision for credit losses on performing loans. Prior periods have not been restated. The provision for credit losses in periods prior to the first quarter of 2018 is comprised of specific provisions. Refer to the Changes in Accounting Policies section on page 121 of BMO's 2018 Annual MD&A for further details. (2) Before tax amounts of $1 million in Q4-2018, $nil in Q3-2018 and Q4-2017, $2 million for fiscal 2018 and $3 million for fiscal 2017 are included in non- interest expense. Adjusted results in this table are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please see the Non-GAAP Measures section. na - not applicable

Q4 2018 vs Q4 2017Canadian P&C reported net income of $675 million and adjusted net income of $676 million both increased $51 million or 8% from the prior year. Adjusted net income excludes the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. Results reflect revenue growth and lower provisions for credit losses, partially offset by higher expenses.

Revenue of $1,968 million increased $84 million or 4% from the prior year due to higher balances across most products, increased non-interest revenue and higher margins. Net interest margin of 2.62% was up 3 basis points, primarily due to the benefit of favourable product mix.

Personal revenue increased $39 million or 3% due to increased non-interest revenue, higher balances across most products and higher margins. Commercial revenue increased $45 million or 7% mainly due to higher balances across most products and increased non-interest revenue.

Total provision for credit losses of $103 million decreased $27 million from the prior year. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans decreased $12 million to $118 million, due to lower commercial provisions. There was a $15 million recovery of credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter.

Non--interest expense of $954 million increased $37 million or 4%, reflecting continued investment in the business, primarily related to higher technology investments and investment in sales force.

Average gross loans and acceptances of $227.0 billion increased $7.8 billion or 4% from the prior year. Total personal lending balances (excluding retail cards) were relatively unchanged, reflecting certain participation choices, including reduced participation in non-proprietary mortgage channels, offset by 3% growth in proprietary mortgages and amortizing home equity line of credit (HELOC) loans. Commercial loan balances (excluding corporate cards) increased 12%. Average deposits of $162.5 billion increased $8.1 billion or 5%. Personal deposit balances increased 3%, including growth of 5% in chequing account balances, while commercial deposit balances increased 9%.

Q4 2018 vs Q3 2018

Reported net income increased $33 million or 5% and adjusted net income increased $34 million or 5% from the prior quarter.

Revenue increased $16 million or 1% due to higher balances across most products and higher margins, partially offset by lower non-interest revenue. Net interest margin of 2.62% was up 2 basis points in part due to the benefit of a favourable product mix.

Personal revenue increased $9 million or 1% due to higher balances across most products. Commercial revenue increased $7 million or 1%, mainly due to higher balances across most products.

Total provision for credit losses decreased $34 million. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans decreased $2 million due to lower commercial provisions, partially offset by higher consumer provisions. There was a $15 million recovery of credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter, compared with a $17 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the prior quarter.

Non--interest expense increased $5 million or 1%, reflecting continued investment in the business.

Average gross loans and acceptances increased $2.2 billion or 1%, while average deposits increased $2.7 billion or 2%.

Adjusted results in this Canadian P&C section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please see the Non-GAAP Measures section.

U.S. Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C)

(CONTINUA)