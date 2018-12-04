BMO Financial Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results (8)

Publicado 04/12/2018 14:22:12 CET

Income TaxesThe provision for income taxes of $438 million increased $160 million from the fourth quarter of 2017 and decreased $5 million from the third quarter of 2018. The effective tax rate for the quarter was 20.6%, compared with 18.5% in the prior year and 22.4% in the third quarter of 2018.

The adjusted provision for income taxes of $376 million increased $63 million from the prior year and decreased $74 million from the third quarter of 2018. The adjusted effective tax rate was 19.7% in the current quarter, compared with 19.3% in the prior year and 22.4% in the third quarter of 2018. The higher reported and adjusted effective tax rates in the current quarter relative to the fourth quarter of 2017 were primarily due to lower tax-exempt income from securities and changes in earnings mix, partially offset by a favourable U.S. tax item and the benefit of U.S. tax reform. The lower reported and adjusted effective tax rates in the current quarter relative to the third quarter of 2018 were primarily due to a favourable U.S. tax item.

On a taxable equivalent basis (teb), the reported effective tax rate for the quarter was 23.0%, compared with 27.1% in the prior year and 24.7% in the third quarter of 2018. On a teb basis, the adjusted effective tax rate for the quarter was 22.5%, compared with 27.2% in the prior year and 24.7% in the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted results in this Income Taxes section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please see the Non-GAAP Measures Section.

Capital Management

Fourth Quarter 2018 Regulatory Capital Review

BMO's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio was 11.3% at October 31, 2018.

The CET1 Ratio decreased from 11.4% at the end of the third quarter and at October 31, 2017, as retained earnings growth was more than offset by higher RWA and the impact of share buybacks.

CET1 Capital at October 31, 2018, was $32.7 billion, up from $31.7 billion at July 31, 2018, mainly due to higher retained earnings, net of share repurchases, and the impact of foreign exchange movements on accumulated other comprehensive income. CET1 Capital was up from $30.6 billion at October 31, 2017, largely driven by retained earnings growth net of share repurchases.

CET 1 Capital RWA were $289.2 billion at October 31, 2018, up from $277.5 billion at July 31, 2018 and $269.5 billion at October 31, 2017, driven by business growth, including the impact of the acquisition of KGS-Alpha, and the impact of foreign exchange movements, partially offset by changes in asset quality.

The bank's Tier 1 and Total Capital Ratios were 12.9% and 15.2%, respectively, at October 31, 2018, compared with 12.9% and 14.9%, respectively, at July 31, 2018. The Tier 1 Capital Ratio was unchanged as the factors impacting the CET1 Ratio were largely offset by the issuance of preferred shares. The Total Capital Ratio was higher mainly due to the issuance of subordinated notes. The Tier 1 and Total Capital Ratios were 13.0% and 15.1%, respectively, at October 31, 2017. The Tier 1 Ratio was lower, compared with October 31, 2017, mainly due to the factors impacting the CET1 Ratio. The Total Capital Ratio was higher, compared with October 31, 2017, mainly due to the issuances of subordinated notes net of redemptions, partially offset by the factors impacting the Tier 1 Ratio.

BMO's Leverage Ratio was 4.2% at October 31, 2018, consistent with July 31, 2018. The October 31, 2018 Leverage Ratio was down from 4.4% at October 31, 2017, mainly due to higher leverage exposures driven by business growth.

The impact of foreign exchange movements on capital ratios was largely offset. BMO's investments in foreign operations are primarily denominated in U.S. dollars, and the foreign exchange impact of U.S.-dollar-denominated RWA and capital deductions may result in variability in the bank's capital ratios. BMO may manage the impact of foreign exchange movements on its capital ratios and did so during the fourth quarter. Any such activities could also impact our book value and return on equity.

Regulatory CapitalRegulatory capital requirements for BMO are determined in accordance with OSFI's CAR Guideline, which is based on the capital standards developed by the BCBS. For more information see the Enterprise-Wide Capital Management section on pages 69 to 75 of BMO's 2018 Annual MD&A.

OSFI's capital requirements are summarized in the following table.

(% of risk-weighted assets) Minimum capital Pillar 1 Capital Domestic Stability OSFI capital BMO Capital requirements Buffers (1) Buffer (2) requirements and Leverage including Ratios as at capital buffers October 31, 2018 --- Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 4.5% 3.5% 1.5% 9.5% 11.3% --- Tier 1 Capital Ratio 6.0% 3.5% 1.5% 11.0% 12.9% --- Total Capital Ratio 8.0% 3.5% 1.5% 13.0% 15.2% --- Leverage Ratio 3.0% na na 3.0% 4.2% ===

(1) The minimum 4.5% CET1 Ratio requirement is augmented by 3.5% in Pillar 1 Capital Buffers, which can absorb losses during periods of stress. The Pillar 1 Capital Buffers include a 2.5% Capital Conservation Buffer, a 1.0% Common Equity Tier 1 Surcharge for Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) and a Countercyclical Buffer as prescribed by OSFI (immaterial for the fourth quarter of 2018). If a bank's capital ratios fall within the range of this combined buffer, restrictions on discretionary distributions of earnings (such as dividends, share repurchases and discretionary compensation) would ensue, with the degree of such restrictions varying according to the position of the bank's ratios within the buffer range. (2) OSFI requires all D-SIBs to maintain a Domestic Stability Buffer (DSB) against Pillar 2 risks associated with systemic vulnerabilities. The DSB can range from 0% to 2.5% of total RWA and is currently set at 1.5%. Breaches of the DSB will not result in a bank being subject to automatic constraints on capital distributions. na - not applicable

Qualifying Regulatory Capital and Risk-Weighted Assets

