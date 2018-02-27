 
europapress/comunicados/comunicados internacional

COMUNICADO: BMO Financial Group Reports Net Income of $973 Million for First Quarter of 2018 (4)

Publicado 27/02/2018 14:57:24CET

Computershare Trust Company of Canada 100 University Avenue, 9th Floor Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1 Telephone: 1-800-340-5021 (Canada and the United States) Telephone: (514) 982-7800 (international) Fax: 1-888-453-0330 (Canada and the United States) Fax: (416) 263-9394 (international) E-mail: service@computershare.com

For other shareholder information, including the notice for  our normal course issuer bid, please contact 

Bank of Montreal Shareholder Services Corporate Secretary's Department One First Canadian Place, 21st Floor Toronto, Ontario M5X 1A1 Telephone: (416) 867-6786 Fax: (416) 867-6793 E-mail: corp.secretary@bmo.com

For further information on this document, please contact 

Bank of Montreal Investor Relations Department P.O. Box 1, One First Canadian Place, 10th Floor Toronto, Ontario M5X 1A1

To review financial results and regulatory filings and disclosures  online, please visit our website at http://www.bmo.com/investorrelations.

Our 2017 Annual MD&A, audited annual consolidated financial statements and annual report on Form 40-F (filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission) are available online at http://www.bmo.com/investorrelations and at http://www.sedar.com. Printed copies of the bank's complete 2017 audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request at 416-867-6785 or corp.secretary@bmo.com.

(R) Registered trademark of Bank of Montreal

Media Relations Contacts: Paul Gammal, Toronto, paul.gammal@bmo.com, +1-416-867-3996; François Morin, Montreal, francois1.morin@bmo.com, +1-514-877-1873; Investor Relations Contacts: Jill Homenuk, Head, Investor Relations, jill.homenuk@bmo.com, +1-416-867-4770; Christine Viau, Director, Investor Relations, christine.viau@bmo.com , +1-416-867-6956

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

Lo más leído

La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
NacionalCarmena y Colau reivindican su gestión en los 'ayuntamientos del cambio', pero admiten que "queda mucho por hacer"

Carmena y Colau reivindican su gestión en los 'ayuntamientos del cambio', pero admiten que "queda mucho por hacer"
InternacionalLa Policía considera "bajo control" la situación tras un secuestro en la estación de tren de Colonia

La Policía considera "bajo control" la situación tras un secuestro en la estación de tren de Colonia
AndalucíaDetenido el presunto autor de la muerte de un guardia civil disparado en Huétor Vega (Granada)

Detenido el presunto autor de la muerte de un guardia civil disparado en Huétor Vega (Granada)