BMO Financial Group Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results (2)

BMO Wealth ManagementReported net income was $249 million compared with $291 million and adjusted net income was $257 million compared with $301 million in the prior year. Adjusted net income excludes the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. Traditional wealth reported net income of $225 million increased $23 million or 11% and adjusted net income of $233 million increased $21 million or 10% driven by higher revenue, partially offset by select investments in the business. Insurance net income was $24 million compared with $89 million in the prior year, primarily due to lower reinsurance results and unfavourable market movements in the current year relative to favourable movements in the prior year.

BMO Private Banking was named Best Private Bank in Canada by World Finance for the ninth consecutive year. In addition, Money Observer named BMO's Sustainable Opportunities Global Equity Fund the Best Smaller Fund in the Global Growth category for 2019.

BMO Capital MarketsReported net income of $313 million increased $12 million or 4% and adjusted net income of $318 million increased $15 million or 5% from the prior year. Adjusted net income excludes the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition integration costs. Net income reflects good revenue performance, net of higher expenses.

BMO Capital Markets has been a long-standing leader as an advisor and underwriter in the metals and mining space. In the current quarter, BMO Capital Markets acted as a financial advisor to Newmont Goldcorp Corporation in its joint venture with Barrick Gold Corporation to combine their respective operations in Nevada, resulting in the world's largest gold producing complex. This was in addition to acting as a financial advisor to Newmont Mining Corporation in the prior quarter, in connection with Newmont's acquisition of Goldcorp Inc., which created the world's leading gold company.

Corporate ServicesReported and adjusted net loss for the quarter was $21 million compared with a reported net loss of $60 million and an adjusted net loss of $55 million in the prior year. Adjusted results exclude acquisition integration costs in the prior year. Adjusted results reflect lower expenses and higher revenue excluding teb.

Capital BMO's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio was 11.4% at July 31, 2019. The CET1 Ratio increased from 11.3% at the end of the second quarter as retained earnings growth, lower deductions and other net positive changes more than offset business growth.

Provision for Credit Losses Total provision for credit losses was $306 million compared with $186 million in the prior year. The provision for credit losses ratio was 28 basis points compared with 19 basis points in the prior year. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans of $243 million increased $66 million from $177 million in the prior year, primarily due to higher provisions in our Canadian P&C business. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans ratio was 22 basis points compared with 18 basis points in the prior year. There was a $63 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter compared with a $9 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the prior year.

Regulatory Filings Our continuous disclosure materials, including our interim filings, annual Management's Discussion and Analysis and audited consolidated financial statements, Annual Information Form and Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Circular, are available on our website at www.bmo.com/investorrelations [http://www.bmo.com/investorrelations], on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com [http://www.sedar.com/], and on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov [http://www.sec.gov/].

Bank of Montreal uses a unified branding approach that links all of the organization's member companies. Bank of Montreal, together with its subsidiaries, is known as BMO Financial Group. As such, in this document, the names BMO and BMO Financial Group mean Bank of Montreal, together with its subsidiaries.

Results and measures in this document are presented on a GAAP basis. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are in Canadian dollars and have been derived from financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). References to GAAP mean IFRS. They are also presented on an adjusted basis that excludes the impact of certain items as set out in the table below. Results and measures that exclude the impact of Canadian/U.S. dollar exchange rate movements on our U.S. segment are non-GAAP measures (please see the Foreign Exchange section of our Third Quarter 2019 Report to Shareholders for a discussion of the effects of changes in exchange rates on our results). Management assesses performance on a reported basis and on an adjusted basis and considers both to be useful in assessing underlying ongoing business performance. Presenting results on both bases provides readers with a better understanding of how management assesses results. It also permits readers to assess the impact of certain specified items on results for the periods presented, and to better assess results excluding those items that may not be reflective of ongoing results. As such, the presentation may facilitate readers' analysis of trends. Except as otherwise noted, management's discussion of changes in reported results in this document applies equally to changes in corresponding adjusted results. Adjusted results and measures are non-GAAP and as such do not have standardized meaning under GAAP. They are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP results.

Non--GAAP Measures

