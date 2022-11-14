Publicado 14/11/2022 14:55

Bulletin from Kindred Group's Extraordinary General Meeting

SLIEMA, Malta, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the Kindred Group plc (Kindred) Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), held in accordance with the rules set out in the Companies Act (Cap.386 of the Laws of Malta), the meeting considered and resolved to approve a number of resolutions.

These were to (i) amend the number of board members to eight (instead of seven);

(ii) appoint James H. Gemmel as a director of Kindred Group plc with effect from the date of the EGM and (iii) increase the maximum remuneration payable to board members in order to reflect the increase in the number of board members, in accordance with the notice of the EGM dated 20 October 2022.

At the EGM, 38 per cent in nominal value of the total shares/SDRs in issue were represented. Of the shares/SDRs represented 98.8 per cent voted in favour of amending the number of board members to eight instead of seven. Furthermore, 98.7 per cent of the shares/SDRs represented at the meeting voted in favour of appointing James H. Gemmel as a director of Kindred Group plc with effect from the date of the EGM. Lastly, 98.7 per cent of the shares/SDRs represented at the meeting voted in favour of increasing the maximum remuneration payable to board members in order to reflect the increase the number of board members.

Board of Directors

Kindred Group plc

CONTACT:

For more information:Johan Wilsby, Chief Financial Officerjohan.wilsby@kindredgroup.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: enlace

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
GenteLa madre de Iñaki Urdangarín desvela si la Infanta Cristina se ha puesto en contacto con él tras su paso por quirófano

La madre de Iñaki Urdangarín desvela si la Infanta Cristina se ha puesto en contacto con él tras su paso por quirófano
CineMargot Robbie anuncia que su película de Piratas del Caribe ha sido cancelada: "Habría sido una pasada"

Margot Robbie anuncia que su película de Piratas del Caribe ha sido cancelada: "Habría sido una pasada"
InternacionalLas Fuerzas Armadas portuguesas muestran su preocupación por los datos recopilados por un avión Frontex

Las Fuerzas Armadas portuguesas muestran su preocupación por los datos recopilados por un avión Frontex