COMUNICADO: Cargill's European Poultry Business Expands Into Poland With Acquisition of Konspol

Publicado 14/09/2018 13:29:44 CET

LONDON, September 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Cargill has reached an agreement to acquire Konspol, one of Poland's leading value-added food companies, providing an array of products in the chilled convenience, frozen and cold cut categories. This acquisition marks the introduction of Cargill's global protein business into the Polish market and strengthens the company's global poultry footprint, expanding operations to 14 countries.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/707437/Cargill_Logo.jpg )

Under the agreement, which is subject to regulatory approvals, Cargill will purchase the Polish assets of Konspol's food and fresh chicken business. Cargill will also acquire Konspol's portfolio of products, including branded and private label offerings, as well as its customer and supplier relationships.

Konspol has more than 1,700 employees in Poland and operates a feed mill, five broiler farms and two processing complexes. The acquisition will increase Cargill's production capacity and proximity to existing customers to offer expanded value-added and poultry products. Upon completion of the acquisition, Cargill plans to continue to grow and develop the business.

"Konspol's commitment to high-quality food and passion for innovation is the perfect fit for Cargill's Global Poultry business. This acquisition allows us to better serve our customers through a diversified portfolio of value-added products," said Chris Langholz, President of Cargill Global Poultry. "Konspol is a strong and established fresh chicken and value-added food company whose products are the preferred choice across Poland."

"Cargill is a company with huge accomplishments and a global reach. It is also family-owned company that shares our values," said Konspol Founder Kazimierz Pazgan. "I am certain this is the best guarantee of a future for Konspol, a company I have expanded with my family for almost 40 years."

Currently Cargill employs more than 1,700 people in 22 locations across Poland and operates 19 animal feed mills, a premix oriented facility, a wheat glucose syrup and ethanol production plant.

About Cargill

Cargill's 155,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive.

We combine 153 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side by side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture.

Cargill media contacts:

Nicole Marlor +44-7748-034620 nicole_marlor@crgl-thirdparty.com

Iwona Wdowczyk +48-22-546-01-00 Iwona_wdowczyk@cargill.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/707437/Cargill_Logo.jpg