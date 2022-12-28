Publicado 28/12/2022 12:20

Caverion divests ALEA GmbH in Austria

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Caverion Corporation Investor news 28 December 2022 at 1.00 p.m. EET

HELSINKI, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion has sold ALEA GmbH, an Austrian provider of soft facility services with 230 employees, to Avalon GmbH. ALEA was acquired earlier this year as part of the acquisition of technical facility management company PORREAL. The divestment was closed today.

"At Caverion, we together with PORREAL, focus on offering our customers a wide range of technical facility services and smart, sustainable solutions," says Manfred Simmet, Head of Caverion's Austria division.

The divestment price is not disclosed.

CONTACT:

Manfred Simmet, Head of Caverion's Austria division, +43 5060 2410, manfred.simmet@caverion.com

