Publicado 13/04/2023 16:05
- Comunicado -

Concordia Maritime AB (publ) releases the Annual Report for 2022

Concordia Maritime's Annual Report for 2022 in Swedish is now available at www.concordiamaritime.com.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The full Annual Report, which also includes Concordia Maritime's Sustainability Report, is available to download as a PDF document. The English translation of the Annual Report will be published 3 May 2023. The Annual General Meeting will be held on 4 May 2023.

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 15.30 CEST on 13 April 2023.

For more information, please contact:Martin NerfeldtCFO, Concordia Maritime ABTel: +45 88 938 661Mob: +46 704 85 50 07Email: martin.nerfeldt@concordiamaritime.com

