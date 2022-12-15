Crayon strengthens global leadership team with strategic appointments

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayon, a global leader in IT services and innovation, announced today it has strengthened its global leadership team through four new appointments to better serve its customers, partners, and vendors.

Bente Liberg, the previous Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed as the Chief Human Resources Officer, and Erwin Heinrich has been appointed as the new Chief Operating Officer. In addition, longtime IT executives Martin Modl and Michael Jacobs have joined the company as Executive Vice Presidents.

"As we continue to accelerate our growth ambitions, we have increased our leadership to better meet the demands of the business and scale our success," said Crayon CEO Melissa Mulholland. "I am excited to welcome Martin and Michael to the Crayon family and to have Bente and Erwin take on their new roles. These changes will allow us to maintain our people-centric focus while accelerating shareholder value, increasing our technical capabilities, and enhancing our ability to deliver more innovation."

The following is a snapshot of the leaders:

Liberg has been with Crayon since 2002, when it was founded, and has held various positions in the company. She's played a key role in driving Crayon's growth and success. In her new role as Chief Human Resources Officer, she is responsible for overseeing the company's people strategy and ensuring that Crayon continues to attract and retain top talent. Her focus on people includes development, training and diversity, and inclusion initiatives.

Heinrich was previously the General Manager of Crayon Austria where he rebuilt the organization to maximize value for customers. He has a demonstrable track record as a senior manager and business consultant, leading business transformation and driving customer success. For several years, he was a manager at Oracle leading professional services in Austria as well as complex technology projects. In his new role, he works with the CEO and in the executive leadership team to strengthen Crayon's ability to execute and scale further.

Modl will be joining as Executive Vice President of Central Europe, overseeing Switzerland, Germany, Austria, the UK, and the Netherlands. He has a track record of implementing successful IT business strategies. He spent the last 12 years at SoftwareONE, where his teams in central and northern Europe were known for delivering extraordinary growth. He also set up SoftwareONE's Service Business division and implemented his regional strategy that helped the organization reach its global targets. Before SoftwareONE, he was a sales leader at Insight Germany for 14 years.

Jacobs will be the Executive Vice President of the Nordics and will oversee Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Crayon Iceland, and Crayon's subsidiary companies of Inmeta, Puzzlepart, and Complit. He previously was the CEO of Fell Tech and before that he was the CEO of Atea Norway, where he improved its business performance and lead the transformation to more value-added services. He also served as the Managing Director of Microsoft Norway and the Managing Director for the Nordics at Dell.

Modl and Jacobs will begin their roles in January.

"These changes will strengthen our global alignment and deepen our collaboration across various geographies and improve profitability," Mulholland said. "I am excited for the opportunities this will yield in the coming year."

